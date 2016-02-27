World Stamps
India Post set to open philately museum at it's top location: Linn's Buzz
By Colin Sallee
Today's Linn's Buzz includes a new museum in India, a three-peat for a premier stamp writer, and a former President's love for duck stamps.
India’s ode to stamps
The India Post’s main office is getting a major overhaul.
The Times of India is reporting that the city of Agra, where the Post’s main office calls home, will open an entire stamp museum in August.
Assistant Director of the post, Balmeek Arya, noted a few highlights of the pending museum.
“The museum will include a rare collection of stamps like those highlighting the country’s fauna, flora, culture, and heritage structures.”
This isn’t the first museum of this nature in the area, but the small space limited many of the displays. Many of them simply started collecting dust.
Historic moments like the Kargil conflict and the Panchatantra will also be given displays with some extended historical content.
Neyhart nabs three-peat
Charles Neyhart was awarded his third consecutive Richard W. Helbock Prize that is awarded to the best postal history article.
The piece appeared in La Posta: The Journal of American Postal History.
Neyhart won the 2015 Helbock prize for, “‘A Knife in the Back’ The 1915 San Diego Panama California Exposition.” and previously in 2014 for his piece on Lewis and Clark's postal checkpoints.
Here's the briefing on his most recent honor.
FDR's Ducks
Jack R. Van Ens takes an intersting look at how Franklin Delanao Roosevelt's love for duck stamps actually aided the conservation of the animal.
“On March 6, 1934, two years after entering the Oval Office, Roosevelt signed the Migratory Bird Hunting and Conservation Act. Its short-hand name is the Duck Stamp Act.”
Here're some more details about the 32nd President's efforts.
