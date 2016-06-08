US Stamps
Jack Davis, designer of 1989 U.S. Letter Carriers stamp, dead at 91
By Charles Snee
Prolific illustrator Jack Davis, perhaps best known for his work in the pages of Mad magazine, died June 27 in St. Simons Island, Ga.
Mr. Davis’ work also appeared on the covers of Time and TV Guide, and on one United States commemorative stamp.
Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:
Sign up for our newsletter
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
The 1989 25¢ Letter Carriers stamp (Scott 2420) features a jaunty cartoon drawing of three smiling U.S. Postal Service workers, each slinging a mail bag over a shoulder.
“Until the Letter Carriers stamp, postage stamps were one of the few places Davis’ distinctive drawings hadn’t appeared,” writes George Amick in Linn’s 1989 U.S. Stamp Yearbook.
Amick notes that Mr. Davis was selected to design the Letter Carriers stamp based on his poster for a 1986 USPS promotional campaign that pictured “a self-confident letter carrier.”
In 1996, Mr. Davis received an award for lifetime achievement from the National Cartoonists Society.
The Society of Illustrators Hall of Fame welcomed Mr. Davis to its ranks in 2005.
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Headlines
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 11 PM
British stamps celebrate May 6 coronation of King Charles III and his public service
-
US StampsApr 27, 2023, 5 PM
Missing light green of the 1969 United States Christmas stamp can fool collectors
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 12 PM
What’s new for 2024 Scott Standard Volume 2?
-
AuctionsApr 26, 2023, 4 PM
CIA Invert, Monaco overprint rarity in May 9-10 Cherrystone auction