World Stamps
Royal Philatelic Society London elects officers, awards medals at annual meeting
The following is press release from the Royal Philatelic Society London:
At the Annual General Meeting of The Royal Philatelic Society London on 30 June, Frank Walton was elected President for his second year in office. Vice Presidents are Patrick Maselis and Richard Stock.
Also elected were Peter Cockburn as Honorary Secretary, Nigel Gooch as Honorary Treasurer, and Ben Palmer as Honorary Librarian.
Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:
Sign up for our newsletter
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
Following the AGM, the Society’s medals for the year were presented to the following:
Per Gustafson, with the Tapling Medal for the best paper in The London Philatelist, the Society’s journal (‘Divided postcards with Postage Due 1902-1907’, published June 2015).
Peter Kelly, the Tilleard Medal for the best afternoon display given to the Society (‘France – L’émission au type Sage’).
Mike J. Y. Roberts, the Lee Medal for the best paper given at a Society meeting (‘Falkland Islands’).
Maurice Flack and Eric Keefe, both awarded The Royal Philatelic Society London Medal for outstanding service and commitment to the Society.
Steven C. Walske and Richard Frajola had been presented earlier with the Crawford Medal during the World Stamp Show in New York City. This award is for the most valuable and original contribution to the study and knowledge of philately published in book form (Mails of the Westward Expansion 1803-1861).
Related Articles:
Distinguished Paris post exhibit impresses at the Royal Philatelic Society London
‘Formidable’ display of Sierra Leone shown to RPSL
RPSL presentation highlights Falkland Islands postal history
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Headlines
-
US StampsApr 28, 2023, 1 PM
Rocky Mountain Stamp Show in Colorado May 26-28
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 11 PM
British stamps celebrate May 6 coronation of King Charles III and his public service
-
US StampsApr 27, 2023, 5 PM
Missing light green of the 1969 United States Christmas stamp can fool collectors
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 12 PM
What’s new for 2024 Scott Standard Volume 2?