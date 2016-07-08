Auctions
Cover tops $250K at auction, expertizers wrong about color missing error: Week’s Most Read
It’s time to catch up on the week that was in stamp-collecting insights and news.
Linn's Stamp News is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.
Click the links to read the stories.
5. Christoph Gaertner’s WSS-NY 2016 auction totals $5.74 million: Among the highlights was a run of classic rarities from British Guiana, including several close cousins of the unique 1856 1¢ Magenta exhibited in the show’s Court of Honor.
4. Learning about the world’s first pictorial postage stamps: The Sydney Views stamps of New South Wales were arguably the first pictorial postage stamps of the world.
3. Monday Morning Brief | APS Stampshow: Associate editor Michael Baadke discusses the American Philatelic Society’s upcoming Stampshow taking place Aug. 4-7 in Portland, Ore.
2. What expertizers have completely wrong about this color missing error: A letter from Mike Wenkel highlights a set of expertizing opinions that are completely understandable - and also completely wrong.
1. 1857 cover bearing five examples of remarkable stamp tops $250,000 in Siegel sale: The sale of the Gross collection of Hawaii included rarities from the earliest “Missionary” issues of 1851 up to rare provisional-government overprint errors of 1893.
