Cover tops $250K at auction, expertizers wrong about color missing error: Week’s Most Read

Jul 8, 2016, 5 AM

This piece of Hawaii postal history from the William H. Gross collection features five examples of the provisional manuscript “5” surcharge on the 13¢ King Kamehameha III issue of 1857 and sold for $253,000 during World Stamp Show-NY 2016.

5. Christoph Gaertner’s WSS-NY 2016 auction totals $5.74 million: Among the highlights was a run of classic rarities from British Guiana, including several close cousins of the unique 1856 1¢ Magenta exhibited in the show’s Court of Honor.

4. Learning about the world’s first pictorial postage stamps: The Sydney Views stamps of New South Wales were arguably the first pictorial postage stamps of the world.

3. Monday Morning Brief | APS Stampshow: Associate editor Michael Baadke discusses the American Philatelic Society’s upcoming Stampshow taking place Aug. 4-7 in Portland, Ore.

2. What expertizers have completely wrong about this color missing error: A letter from Mike Wenkel highlights a set of expertizing opinions that are completely understandable - and also completely wrong.

1. 1857 cover bearing five examples of remarkable stamp tops $250,000 in Siegel sale: The sale of the Gross collection of Hawaii included rarities from the earliest “Missionary” issues of 1851 up to rare provisional-government overprint errors of 1893.

