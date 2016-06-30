New ceremony time for Songbirds in Snow

Jul 18, 2016, 7 AM

Four United States Songbirds in the Snow forever stamps will be issued Thursday, Aug. 4, at the American Philatelic Society’s Stampshow in Portland, Ore.

The United States Postal Service has rescheduled the time of the first-day ceremony for the Songbirds in Snow forever stamps.

The stamps will be issued Aug. 4 at the American Philatelic Society Stampshow, the annual summer stamp show and exhibition taking place in Portland, Ore.

The ceremony will take place at the Oregon Convention Center, 777 NE Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

The ceremony will begin at 1 p.m., not 11 a.m. as originally announced by the Postal Service.

The four birds featured on the stamps are the golden-crowned kinglet, the cedar waxwing, the northern cardinal, and the red-breasted nuthatch. The designs are created from acrylic-on-canvas board paintings by Robert Giusti, who also painted the designs of the 10 Songbirds stamps issued April 5, 2014 (Scott 4882-4891).