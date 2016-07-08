Tickets limited for Pickup Trucks ceremony

Jul 8, 2016, 1 PM

The first-day ceremony for the four Pickup Trucks stamps will take place July 15 in Syracuse, N.Y.

By Michael Baadke

The United States Postal Service is offering a "very limited number of free tickets" to the July 15 first-day ceremony for the Pickup Trucks forever stamps.

The ceremony is taking place in Syracuse, N.Y., during the Syracuse Nationals Car Show at the New York State Fairgrounds Horticultural Center, 581 State Fair Blvd., in Syracuse. USPS Chief Human Resource Officer Jeff Williamson will be the dedicating official at the 1 p.m. ceremony.

"The tickets are limited to no more than two individuals per RSVP," the Postal Service told Linn's Stamp News.

To apply for tickets, visit www.usps.com/trucks. In the online registration area you will see a prompt for 1 to 99 tickets. The Postal Service has stressed that the ticket limit is "two tickets only per RSVP."

The tickets may be picked up July 15 at the will-call center, at Gate 1, the main entrance.