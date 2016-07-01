Loop mail explained, Pink Floyd stamps on the way: Week’s Most Read

Jul 1, 2016, 4 AM

This 2009 postcard that became loop mail was featured in the week's top post on Linns.com.

It’s time to catch up on the week that was in stamp-collecting insights and news.

Linn’s Stamp News is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.

Click the links to read the stories.

5. The ‘rainbow trials’ and how the Penny Black was replaced: The first ever adhesive stamps were masterpieces of design and printing, but problems were developing even before they came into use.

4. South Africa stamp withdrawn due to religious complaints a sought-after item: The stamps had already been distributed to South African post offices in 1987 when complaints from Orthodox Jews about the use of the word “God” in a non-worship setting led South African postal authorities to withdraw the stamp.

3. In wake of controversy, USPS mum on Stamp Fulfillment Services operations: The United States Postal Service declined to discuss what is happening to the Kansas City division, where the Postal Service’s inspector general found a number of questionable practices.

2. Monday Morning Brief | Pink Floyd coming to stamps: Marty Frankevicz discusses the rock band Pink Floyd and British stamps to be issued July 7 showing six Pink Floyd album covers and four concert performances.

1. What happens when a bad bar code isn’t covered up?: Modern U.S. Mail: As defined on the USPS website, loop mail is “mail sent to an incorrect destination as a result of a wrong bar code and/or wrong ZIP Code.”

