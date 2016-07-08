Wealth of information found in Linn’s digital archive: Editor’s Insights

Jul 8, 2016, 11 AM

The past 30 issues of Linn’s Stamp News can be accessed by clicking on the calendar found in the top left corner of the digital edition.

As a bonus to subscribers to Linn’s Stamp News, a few months ago Linn’s restored the digital archive of the weekly and monthly issues.

By Donna Houseman

We now make it easy for subscribers to find articles that have been published in past issues of Linn’s.

The archive comes in three tiers: the 30 most recent issues, which are available inside the Olive platform for the Linn’s digital edition; older issues that date to January 2014; and issues prior to 2014.

To access the 30 most recent back issues, you simply click on the calendar icon in the top left corner of the digital edition.

Once you have clicked on the calendar icon, you will find the front pages of each issue that is available in this archive. Click on the front page to access each issue or use the search feature to find a specific article.

Under the heading Recent Editions, you will find: “For older editions, Go to the Archives.” Click on “Go to the Archives, and you will find digital editions of all weekly and monthly issues of Linn’s dating back to January 2014.

But that’s not all. As a current subscriber you also can access issues prior to 2014 by clicking on a special link that comes with your Linn’s Digital Edition eNewsletter that arrives in your email Inbox around noon each Saturday.

The link reads: “Looking for past issues? Find it in our Linn’s Stamp News archive.”

We will be adding to the archived issues in the future. Readers have asked how far back we will go. For now, we aren’t certain. Linn’s has undergone many transformations since it was first published by George W. Linn in 1928. We’ve only begun to explore how the various media in which the issues are stored will translate into digital editions.

For now, we hope subscribers will enjoy digital access to the wide range of editorial content and news stories offered in Linn’s Stamp News each week as an added benefit to their subscription.

To subscribe to Linn’s Stamp News and begin enjoying our informative news, columns and other features, click here.

