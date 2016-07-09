World Stamps

Island issues its last stamps, USPS Pets stamp release on the way: Week’s Most Read

Jul 22, 2016, 5 AM
The top post of the week on Linns.com focused on the last stamps of Norfolk Island, this $5 stamp in a souvenir sheet was issued June 7 to commemorate the 160th anniversary of the landing of the Pitcairners on Norfolk Island on June 8, 1856.

It’s time to catch up on the week that was in stamp-collecting insights and news.

Linn’s Stamp News is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.

Click the links to read the stories.

5. WWI German war crimes focus of appealing propaganda labels: Tip of the Week:  Propaganda was integral to the war effort, and it was the heyday of the propaganda label. Many fascinating and attractive sets were produced. 

4. Monday Morning Brief | Norfolk Island’s final stampsLinn’s Stamp News and Scott catalog editorial director Donna Houseman discusses the end of an era on Norfolk Island, and the many changes collectors will notice in Vol. 4 of the 2017 Scott Standard Postage Stamp Catalogue that is now available.

3. The stamp that flew past Pluto is entering the Guinness Book of World Records: The United States 1991 29¢ Pluto: Not Yet Explored stamp has been credited with setting a Guinness World Record for the longest distance traveled by one stamp.

2. New USPS Pets stamps: When and how you can get them: Each of the 20 stamps shows a photograph of one pet: from classic companions like a puppy and a kitten, to not-so-traditional ones like a gecko and a chinchilla.

1. End of an era: Norfolk Island has issued its final postage stamp: On July 1, Norfolk Island became a regional council of the Australian state of New South Wales, and thus ceased having its own postal service and postage stamps.

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News: 

    Sign up for our newsletter
    Like us on Facebook
    Follow us on Twitter

MORE RELATED ARTICLES

Postal Updates

Jul 9, 2016, 9 AM

Astronomer who discovered Pluto honored with hometown postmark: Postmark Pursuit

US Stamps

Jul 10, 2015, 6 AM

NASA’s New Horizons probe carrying stamp past Pluto

US Stamps

May 12, 2016, 9 AM

Two U.S. stamp sets May 31: Views of Our Planets, Pluto — Explored!

Headlines