Island issues its last stamps, USPS Pets stamp release on the way: Week's Most Read

Jul 22, 2016

The top post of the week on Linns.com focused on the last stamps of Norfolk Island, this $5 stamp in a souvenir sheet was issued June 7 to commemorate the 160th anniversary of the landing of the Pitcairners on Norfolk Island on June 8, 1856.

5. WWI German war crimes focus of appealing propaganda labels: Tip of the Week: Propaganda was integral to the war effort, and it was the heyday of the propaganda label. Many fascinating and attractive sets were produced.

4. Monday Morning Brief | Norfolk Island’s final stamps: Linn’s Stamp News and Scott catalog editorial director Donna Houseman discusses the end of an era on Norfolk Island, and the many changes collectors will notice in Vol. 4 of the 2017 Scott Standard Postage Stamp Catalogue that is now available.

3. The stamp that flew past Pluto is entering the Guinness Book of World Records: The United States 1991 29¢ Pluto: Not Yet Explored stamp has been credited with setting a Guinness World Record for the longest distance traveled by one stamp.

2. New USPS Pets stamps: When and how you can get them: Each of the 20 stamps shows a photograph of one pet: from classic companions like a puppy and a kitten, to not-so-traditional ones like a gecko and a chinchilla.

1. End of an era: Norfolk Island has issued its final postage stamp: On July 1, Norfolk Island became a regional council of the Australian state of New South Wales, and thus ceased having its own postal service and postage stamps.

