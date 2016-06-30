APS Stampshow heading to Pacific Northwest Aug. 4-7: Editor’s Insights

Jun 30, 2016, 9 AM

Four United States Songbirds in the Snow forever stamps will be issued Thursday, Aug. 4, at the American Philatelic Society’s Stampshow in Portland, Ore.

By Donna Houseman

Four previously unannounced stamps have been added to the 2016 United States stamp program. Linn’s editors were surprised that the announcement of the stamps came from the American Philatelic Society in advance of any announcement to the philatelic media from the U.S. Postal Service.

Four Songbirds in Snow forever stamps will be issued Aug. 4 during the American Philatelic Society’s annual Stampshow in Portland, Ore., according to the APS news release dated June 28. The first-day ceremony will take place at 11 a.m. in Rooms C123-124 of the show location, the Oregon Convention Center, 777 NE Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., in Portland.

“With the StampShow set among the natural wonders of Portland, the U.S. Postal Service will be issuing a great set of stamps,” said APS executive director Scott English. “Not only are the stamps a fine addition to any collection, but they will make a wonderful gift to start a collection for someone new to the hobby.”

The stamps showing each bird (golden-crowned kinglet, cedar waxwing, northern cardinal and red-breasted nuthatch) against a snowy scene will add a touch of winter to the summer show and can be expected to be used for Christmas mail. The attractive stamps reproduce acrylic-on-canvas board paintings by Robert Giusti, whose paintings also were featured on 10 Songbirds stamps in 2014.

The APS Stampshow, the nation’s largest annual postage stamp show and exhibition, will take place August 4-7. Hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free.

Linn’s will have a booth (100, 102) and representatives at the four-day show. If you attend the show, please stop by our booth and say hello.

I attended the 2007 APS Stampshow in Portland. The Oregon Convention Center is a wonderful show venue, and the city is a delightful place to visit with critically acclaimed restaurants, beautiful parks and gardens, and a magnificent view of Mount Hood only within a short drive of the city. Details on the 2016 Stampshow can be found on the APS website.

