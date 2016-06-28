Born June 29: Frank Loesser

Jun 28, 2016, 11 PM

Songwriter Frank Loesser was honored in 1999 on a 33¢ stamp in the Legends of American Music series.

By Michael Baadke

Songwriter Frank Loesser wrote music and lyrics for movies before devoting his time and talent to the musical theater.

Born June 29, 1910, in New York City, Loesser began publishing songs in the 1930s. In 1949 he won an Oscar for the song Baby, It’s Cold Outside from the film Neptune’s Daughter starring Esther Williams.

He delighted Broadway audiences in 1950 with the musical Guys and Dolls, which featured the tune A Bushel and a Peck. His other hit shows include The Most Happy Fella (1956), and How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, which won a Pulitzer Prize in 1962 and was revived on Broadway with great success in the 1990s.

Loesser was honored on a 33¢ commemorative stamp issued Sept. 21, 1999, in the Broadway Songwriters set as part of the Legends of American Music series (Scott 3350).

