US Stamps
Born June 29: Frank Loesser
By Michael Baadke
Songwriter Frank Loesser wrote music and lyrics for movies before devoting his time and talent to the musical theater.
Born June 29, 1910, in New York City, Loesser began publishing songs in the 1930s. In 1949 he won an Oscar for the song Baby, It’s Cold Outside from the film Neptune’s Daughter starring Esther Williams.
He delighted Broadway audiences in 1950 with the musical Guys and Dolls, which featured the tune A Bushel and a Peck. His other hit shows include The Most Happy Fella (1956), and How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, which won a Pulitzer Prize in 1962 and was revived on Broadway with great success in the 1990s.
Loesser was honored on a 33¢ commemorative stamp issued Sept. 21, 1999, in the Broadway Songwriters set as part of the Legends of American Music series (Scott 3350).
Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:
Sign up for our newsletter
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Headlines
-
US StampsApr 28, 2023, 1 PM
Rocky Mountain Stamp Show in Colorado May 26-28
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 11 PM
British stamps celebrate May 6 coronation of King Charles III and his public service
-
US StampsApr 27, 2023, 5 PM
Missing light green of the 1969 United States Christmas stamp can fool collectors
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 12 PM
What’s new for 2024 Scott Standard Volume 2?