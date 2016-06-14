Trailblazing postmark from National Postal Museum honors national parks: Postmark Pursuit

Jun 14, 2016, 12 PM

A postmark from the Smithsonian National Postal Museum in Washington, D.C., celebrates the opening of a new exhibit.

By Michael Baadke

A new temporary exhibit titled “Trailblazing: 100 Years of Our National Parks” is now open at the Smithsonian National Postal Museum, and is scheduled to run until March 25, 2018.

Linn’s Washington Correspondent Bill McAllister reported on details of the exhibit in May.

The exhibit features numerous items on loan from various national parks around the country, from collectors, and from the United States Postal Service’s Postmaster General’s Collection.

The exhibit commemorates the 100th anniversary of the National Park Service by chronicling “intersections between the mail and our national parks.”

A companion display can be viewed online.

Collectors might choose to use one of the 16 National Parks forever stamps issued June 2 to obtain an example of the new postmark.

To obtain this postmark, which has been granted a 120-day extension, address your requests to:

SMITHSONIAN NATIONAL POSTAL MUSEUM Station, Special Cancellations, 2 Massachusetts Ave., Washington, DC 20002-9998, June 9.

The following postmarks are also available:

DUCK STAMP Station, Cancellation Services, 8300 NE Underground Drive, Pillar 210, Kansas City, MO 64144-9998, June 24. (Two swans in flight.)

AFTON STRAWBERRY FESTIVAL Station, Postmaster, Box 9998, Afton, MN 55001-9998, June 25. (Text written on wooden sign surrounded by strawberries.)

100TH ANNIVERSARY Station, Postmaster, S. Church St., Sudlersville, MD 21668-9998, June 25. (“1916-2016,” rectangle, unspecified design.)

75TH ANNIVERSARY Station, Postmaster, 20 S. Park St., Clyde, NY 14433-9998, June 28. (“U.S. Post Office,” post office building including U.S. flag.)

MANITOU SPRINGS Station, Postmaster, 307 Canon Ave., Manitou Springs, CO 80829-9998, June 30. (Similar to older U.S. duplex cancel with “1891 RMS 2016” in killer area.)

25 YEAR ANNIVERSARY NEWBERRY Station, Postmaster, 51649 Huntington Road, La Pine, OR 97739-9998, June 30. (Scene with mountain, forest, “LA PINE OREGON Gateway to Newberry Volcanic National Monument.”)

ICE CREAM SUNDAY Station, Postmaster, 1516 18th St., Two Rivers, WI 54241-9998, June 30. (Ice cream sundae with straws, “Home of the Ice Cream Sunday Station, First Day of Sale.”)

The following postmark has received a 120-day extension.

PUBLISHERS PRESS Station, Postmaster, Box 9998, Lebanon Junction, KY 40150-9998, July 1. (Publishers Press insignia, “150 Years” banner, “1866-2016.”)

The following postmarks have received a 30-day extension.

SMALLVILLE KANSAS Station, Postmaster, 128 E. First Ave., Hutchinson, KS 67501-9998, June 11-12. (Skyline, “Smallville Comiccon, Comic Book & Pop Culture.”)

LEWIS AND CLARK STATE PARK Station, Postmaster, Box 9998, Lyons, NE 68038-9998, June 11-12. (“Lewis & Clark” in banners, “Blue Lake Festival.”)

EID GREETING DEDICATION Station, Postmaster, Box 9998, Louisville, KY 40203-9998, June 13. (All text postmark within shield.)

COLUMBIA RIVER GORGE BIENNIAL CLASSIC Station, Postmaster/Philatelic Services, 461 Northwest Wa Na Pa St., Cascade Locks, OR 97014-9998, June 16. (“20-year celebration”; “Columbia River Volkssport Club” insignia with hills, river, trees; “Voted Best Multi-Day Walk Event in the U.S.”)

VIRGINIA GAME AND INLAND FISHERIES 100TH ANNIVERSARY Station, Postmaster, 2100 E. Parham Road, Henrico, VA 23228-9998, June 17. (Department insignia, including state outline, deer, bird, fish, “Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries”; “1916-2016 100 years.”)

HIGHWAY 14 SLIDE Station, Postmaster, 313 Main St., Elk City, ID 83525-9998, June 22. (Hills, roadway, clouds.)

24TH OF JUNE MASONIC CELEBRATION Station, Postmaster, 1045 Fifth St., Florala, AL 36442-9998, June 25. (Old car, “Masonic Celebration 146th.”)

Share information by writing to Postmark Pursuit, Box 4129, Sidney, OH 45365.

Instructions for requesting postmarks

Linn’s subscribers can see complete instructions for requesting postmarks by registering here.

