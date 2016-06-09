US Stamps
Pickup Trucks stamps planned for July 15
By Michael Baadke
Four nondenominated (47¢) forever stamps showcasing classic pickup trucks from America's past will be issued July 15 in Syracuse, New York.
The stamps will be issued with a 1 p.m. first-day ceremony at the annual annual Syracuse Nationals classic car show, which runs July 15-17 at the New York State Fairgrounds, 581 State Fair Blvd. The ceremony is scheduled for the horticultural center.
The United States Postal Service reports: "Each of four new stamps features one of the following iconic models: the 1938 International Harvester D-2, the 1948 Ford F-1, the 1953 Chevrolet, and the 1965 Ford F-100.
"The strong, sturdy 1938 International Harvester D-2 had a distinct barrel-shaped grille and its elegant styling mirrored the look of luxury automobiles of the era. The 1953 Chevrolet, featured large windshields that provided drivers with excellent visibility, a distinctive curvy grille that bulged in the middle, and a six-cylinder engine. The 1948 Ford F-1 included features like the roomy 'Million Dollar Cab,' a sharp horizontal five-bar grille, and a six- or eight-cylinder engine. The 1965 Ford F-100 had a new grille that featured 18 small rectangular openings. It also featured what Ford dubbed 'Twin-I-Beam' independent front suspension."
The stamps will be issued in a double-sided pane of 20, which the Postal Service refers to as a booklet.
