World Stamps
Royal Mail retires only ship that goes to St. Helena: Linn’s Buzz
By Colin Sallee
1. RMS St. Helena bids farewell
The 105-meter-long RMS St. Helena, which Royal Mail built just under 30 years ago, has made its last voyage.
Rob Powell of OnTheThames.net is reporting that the passenger and cargo ship that was the only means of accessing the remote island of St. Helena, in the South Atlantic, has been making a few farewell stops this week before its retirement.
St. Helena is a remote island about 1,200 miles off the western coast of Africa. The island’s first airport is on the way, which is behind the decision to retire RMS St. Helena.
2. APS has a new president
The American Philatelic Society has named its new leader, Michael Baadke reports.
“Mick Zais of Columbia, S.C., has been elected president of the American Philatelic Society. Zais won 2,016 votes (51.7 percent) and Nilsestuen received 1,882 votes (48.2 percent).”
New board members and officers were also elected.
3. Local post stamps
Local stamps are a fascinating part of the stamp marketplace.
Henry Gitner and Rick Miller highlight some things to consider when collecting local stamps.
“Most local post stamps are far more valuable used, especially on cover, than they are in unused condition. This is because after the companies were forced out of business, they often sold remaining stamp stocks to dealers as remainders.”
Read about a local post stamp the pair is particularly fond of.
4. Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
Keep up with us on Instagram
5. Hot topics
Check out three more interesting articles recently posted on Linns.com:
Shirley Temple stamp gets a Scott catalog number
Letter from sailor killed at Pearl Harbor sells for $1,750
World Stamp Show-NY 2016 comes to a close: Editor’s Insights
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Headlines
-
US StampsApr 28, 2023, 1 PM
Rocky Mountain Stamp Show in Colorado May 26-28
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 11 PM
British stamps celebrate May 6 coronation of King Charles III and his public service
-
US StampsApr 27, 2023, 5 PM
Missing light green of the 1969 United States Christmas stamp can fool collectors
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 12 PM
What’s new for 2024 Scott Standard Volume 2?