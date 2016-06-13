Royal Philatelic Society London members given overview of wide-ranging Chinese collection

Jun 13, 2016, 12 PM

Paul Davey (left) discussing a point with Frank Walton, president of the Royal Philatelic Society London. On June 9, Davey highlighted some storied Chinese stamps for RPSL members.

The following is a press release sent to Linn's on behalf of the Royal Philatelic Society London:

Paul N. Davey entertained the members of the Royal Philatelic Society London on 9 June with a display from his wide-ranging collection of China.

Telling the story from I-Chan, the official government courier service set up probably around 1000BCE, the display embraced Imperial China, Foreign Post Offices in China, stamps produced by the communists in China, and Taiwan. Also shown were commemoratives, postage dues and perfins, plus the so-called ‘anti-bandit controls’, the two or three character overprints applied mainly to high value definitives to restrict the use of the stamps to the town named as a deterrent to theft.

Giving the vote of thanks Mark Bailey commented that the Society had been ‘honoured to see such a superb and substantial collection’.

Those wishing to visit The Royal Philatelic Society London at 41 Devonshire Place, London W1G 6JY, or be a guest at one of its meetings, are asked to contact the Administrative Office (020 7486 1044).

