World Stamp Show-NY 2016 | Monday Morning Brief

Jun 6, 2016, 5 AM

Watch as Linn's Stamp News associate editor Michael Baadke reports from the Javits Center in New York City, the site of World Stamp Show-NY 2016, the first international stamp show in the United States in 10 years.

Full video transcript:

It’s been 10 years since there has been and international exhibition in the United States, and the collectors who have been waiting were not disappointed.

We’re reporting to this week from the Javits Center in New York City, the site of World Stamp Show-NY 2016, which opened on Memorial Day weekend.

The stamp show has a court of honor with some of the world’s most valuable stamps. It has thousands of frames of exciting exhibits, and more than 200 stamp dealers selling stamps, postal history, covers and much, much more.

Outside of the auction hall is an authentic Jenny biplane, just like the one that’s shown on the famous Jenny Invert error stamp.

And one of the Jenny Invert error stamps was sold at the show on Tuesday afternoon by Robert A. Siegel Auction Galleries of New York. The stamp set a new world record for a Jenny Invert sale, at well over $1 million.

Inside, there’s the British Guiana 1¢ Magenta, the only, unique stamp, on display in the Court of Honor, being displayed through the courtesy of its owner, Stuart Weitzman.

The crowds have been keeping the dealers quite busy, and the United States Postal Service has been hosting seven first-day ceremonies, with new stamps including Views of Our Planets, Pluto — Explored!, Service Medals, and much more. Postmaster General Megan Brennan will be participating in the Thursday first-day ceremony for the National Parks stamps.

The Postal Service also has a huge sales counter, and exciting video game for everyone who’s stopping by, and a photo booth to get a World Stamp Show souvenir.

Other postal administrations all over the world are also participating, including Canada Post, which has a beautiful setup that is promoting their new Star Trek stamp series.

The show’s been terrific fun, there are many collectors here enjoying themselves. It’s been a great time here, and it’s been all that the show organizers could hope it would be.

From New York City, this is Michael Baadke for Linn’s Stamp News and Scott catalogs.

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter