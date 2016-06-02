Looking back at World Stamp Show-NY 2016: Week’s Top Posts

Jun 2, 2016, 9 AM

This Jenny Invert airmail error stamp, position 58 from the original pane of 100, sold for slightly more than $1.35 million May 31 at World Stamp Show-NY 2016. This was one of the big stories to emerge from World Stamp Show-NY 2016 during the past week.

Typically this is the time of the week when we catch up on the week that was in stamp-collecting insights and news by looking at our most read posts of the week.

But to keep with the World Stamp Show-NY 2016 theme that has dominated the week in the stamp hobby, Linn’s Stamp News is keeping it all World Stamp Show-NY 2016 this week, and looking back at five big stories from a busy week in New York City.

Click the links to read the stories.

5. Intaglio-printed World Stamp Show-NY 2016 stamps first-day ceremony The new stamps reverse the color and white sections of last year’s red and blue stamps, and present them in a novel two-part folio of 24 stamps.

4. Postal Service issues Classics Forever stamps June 1 at World Stamp Show-NY 2016 The six stamps were issued in an attractive souvenir sheet with a decorative border containing the words “Classics Forever” and “The Classic Era” two times each.

3. Traveling around the world with postal administrations at WSS-NY 2016 The Canada Post booth at World Stamp Show-NY 2016 celebrates the out-of-this-world themes of Star Trek, offering collectors a chance to obtain the many stamps associated with Canada’s new series celebrating 50 years of the Star Trek phenomenon.

2. Mystery writer Lawrence Block speaks about ‘A Hit Man and His Stamps’ at World Stamp Show-NY 2016 In a handout given to each attendee, Block wrote, “It’s a pleasure for me to be able to spend a little time talking with you about Keller, who has a robust following in the philatelic community.”

1. Finest graded 1918 Jenny Invert error tops $1.35 million during Siegel sale at World Stamp Show-NY 2016 The stamp set a record and held the spotlight during Robert A. Siegel Auction Galleries' single-lot sale May 31.

