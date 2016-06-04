Yugoslavia 1998 World Volleyball sheet a good buy: Stamp Market Tips

Jun 4, 2016, 5 AM

The Yugoslavia 10-dinar Yugoslavia Silver Medalist at 1998 World Volleyball Championships souvenir sheet (Scott 2430) is in demand from sports topicalists in mint never-hinged condition and is selling at prices ranging from 10 percent to 40 percent of its

By Henry Gitner and Rick Miller

In the world of stamp collecting, dead countries are erstwhile postal entities that for a variety of reasons no longer issue postage stamps. A fairly recent dead country is Yugoslavia. Hammered together in 1918 from several countries with different languages, religions, and cultures, it broke up in the 1990s into its constituent parts in the Third Balkan War. The last sadly ironic Yugoslav stamp issue (Scott 2584) commemorated abandoned dogs and was issued Jan. 31, 2003.

Yugoslavia issued a number of attractive stamps and sets that are in demand from topical collectors. Many of the earlier topical stamp sets were not greatly affected by the country’s demise and often sell for close to their 2016 Scott Standard Postage Stamp Catalogue value. However, many of the sets issued in the 1990s are presently overvalued.

A good example is the 10-dinar Yugoslavia Silver Medalist at 1998 World Volleyball Championships souvenir sheet (Scott 2430). The Scott Standard catalog values this souvenir sheet at $50 in mint never-hinged condition, with the value in italics.

This souvenir sheet is in demand from topical collectors and is selling in mint never-hinged condition, but at prices varying widely, from 10 percent of Scott catalog value up to 40 percent of Scott catalog value. If there are Yugoslav stamps on your topical want list, it could pay you handsomely to shop around before you buy.

