Small supply of Sarah Vaughan press sheets

Mar 7, 2016, 5 AM

The Sarah Vaughan forever stamp will be issued March 29. Only 200 press sheets will be offered, according to information from the U.S. Postal Service.

By Michael Baadke

The United States Postal Service has announced it is issuing only 200 press sheets of the Sarah Vaughan forever stamp in the Music Icons series.

In comparison, the Postal Service issued 2,500 press sheets of the Janis Joplin forever stamp in 2014 (1,000 with die cuts and 1,500 without die cuts), and 2,000 press sheets of the Elvis Presley forever stamp in 2015 (500 with die cuts and 1,500 without die cuts).

All of the 200 Sarah Vaughan press sheets being issued are processed with die cuts, according to information released by the Postal Service.

Connect with Linn's Stamp News:

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Keep up with us on Instagram

The Sarah Vaughan press sheet consists of 144 stamp (nine panes of 16) and sells for the face value of $70.56.

The scheduled issue date for the stamp is March 29, with a first-day ceremony planned in Newark, N.J.

The USPS Stamp Fulfillment Services facility is currently accepting pre-orders for the Sarah Vaughan stamps. The press sheet is identified as USPS item No. 586406.

In a recent Linn’s article, Bill McAllister reported collector concerns about recent changes in the availability of press sheets and the limited quantities issued.