Born March 16: Ray Hnatyshyn

Mar 15, 2016, 11 PM

By Michael Baadke

Ray Hnatyshyn served as Canada’s 24th governor general, from 1990 to 1995. He was born Ramon John Hnatyshyn in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, on March 16, 1934.

Studying at the University of Saskatchewan, he earned his Bachelor of Arts degree in 1954, and his Bachelor of Law degree two years later.

In 1960, he married Karen Gerda Nygaard Andreasen, and they had two sons.

Hnatyshyn was a Progressive Conservative member of the House of Commons from 1974 to 1988, and had served as energy minister and as justice minister before he was appointed governor general by Prime Minister Brian Mulroney.

Hnatyshyn died Dec. 18, 2002, at age 68. Canada Post stated “He was resolutely a man of the people” when it issued a 49¢ commemorative stamp honoring him on what would have been his 70th birthday, March 16, 2004 (Canada Scott 2024).

