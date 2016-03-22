US Stamps
Born March 23: J.C. Leyendecker
By Michael Baadke
Illustrator J.C. Leyendecker was born Joseph Christian Leyendecker on March 23, 1874, in Montabaur, a town in the Rhineland area of the German Empire.
The Leyendecker family moved to Chicago, Ill., in 1882, where J.C. would later study at the Chicago Art Institute.
Leyendecker became an accomplished illustrator of magazine covers, posters, and advertising material. He was a regular cover artist for the Saturday Evening Post, creating 322 covers for the popular publication, and an influence on Norman Rockwell, who would later become another established Saturday Evening Post cover artist.
Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
Keep up with us on Instagram
Leyendecker’s illustration of the Arrow Collar Man became a popular advertising icon, and a 1923 rendition by Leyendecker is featured on the 34¢ stamp honoring him (Scott 3502c) in the American Illustrator set issued Feb. 1, 2001.
The 33¢ Baby New Year stamp issued Dec. 27, 1999 (Scott 3369), also used a Leyendecker illustration, one that appeared on the cover of the Saturday Evening Post on Jan. 2, 1937.
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Headlines
-
US StampsApr 28, 2023, 1 PM
Rocky Mountain Stamp Show in Colorado May 26-28
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 11 PM
British stamps celebrate May 6 coronation of King Charles III and his public service
-
US StampsApr 27, 2023, 5 PM
Missing light green of the 1969 United States Christmas stamp can fool collectors
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 12 PM
What’s new for 2024 Scott Standard Volume 2?