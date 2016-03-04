World Stamps

Three examples of iconic St. Lawrence Seaway invert error sell at Brigham auction

Mar 4, 2016, 11 AM
Brigham Auctions sold this fresh used example of the Canada 1959 5¢ St. Lawrence Seaway commemorative with red text inverted in relation to the blue central image for $8,125 during its Jan. 23 auction near Toronto.

By Matthew Healey

Brigham Auctions continued its multi-part sale of the Brigham collection of Canada with a session on Jan. 23 near Toronto, offering material from the reigns of King Edward VII and Queen Elizabeth II.

A rare on-cover use of the 1908 50¢ King Edward VII definitive stamp, apparently one of just eight such usages documented, in this case coming from a heavy, registered money letter addressed to a bank.

It sold for $7,000 Canadian, or just shy of $6,000 U.S., including the 15 percent buyer’s premium that Brigham adds to all lots.

One of Canada’s iconic modern errors, the 1959 5¢ St. Lawrence Seaway commemorative with red text inverted in relation to the blue central image (Scott 387a), was represented by two unused examples and one used, showing a neat wavy-line cancel.

The unused ones, one lightly hinged and one never hinged but showing a light fingerprint on the gum, went for $6,400 each, while the used stamp, which is somewhat scarcer, brought $8,125.

A corner-margin block of four of the 1985 $2 Moraine Lake, Banff National Park stamp with bluish green inscriptions omitted (Scott 936a) sold for about $3,200.

