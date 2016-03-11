John Lennon’s stamp collection heads to U.S., iconic Hawaii issue crossing block: Week’s Most Read

Mar 11, 2016, 4 AM

This 13¢ blue Hawaiian Missionary stamp on piece that will be offered in an upcoming Kelleher auction was the focus of one of this week's top stories on Linns.com.

By Joe O’Donnell

It’s time to catch up on the week that was in stamp-collecting insights and news.

Linn’s Stamp News is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.

Click the links to read the stories.

5. Stone Mountain, Georgia: its history, monument, controversy, and commemorative stamp: In 1970, the United States Post Office Department issued a stamp to commemorate the Stone Mountain Memorial. Ken Lawrence summarizes the historical and political background of the memorial and suggests the stamp was a veiled gift to Southern advocates of white supremacy.

4. Small supply of Sarah Vaughan press sheets: Only 200 press sheets of the Sarah Vaughan forever stamp in the Music Icons series will be issued. That’s down significantly compared to the 2,500 press sheets of the Janis Joplin forever stamp in 2014, and the 2,000 of the Elvis Presley forever stamp in 2015.

3. Monday Morning Brief | Postage rate decrease: Linn’s Stamp News senior editor Denise McCarty reports on the upcoming United States postage rate decrease scheduled for April 10 and on instances in the 19th and 20th centuries when the U.S. rates also went down.

2. Kelleher Flagship auction offers 13¢ Hawaiian Missionary: One of the iconic classic stamps from Hawaii’s famous 1851-52 Missionaries set will be auctioned by Daniel F. Kelleher Auctions.

1. John Lennon's stamp collection headed to World Stamp Show-NY 2016: It will be only the second time the legendary English musician's collection has been on display in the United States.

Connect with Linn's Stamp News:

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Keep up with us on Instagram