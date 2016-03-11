World Stamps
Liechtenstein offering panoramic panes of personalized stamps
By Denise McCarty
The philatelic department of Liechtenstein’s postal administration is offering a new type of personalized postage stamp pane. This pane allows customers to create a panoramic image across 10 stamps.
Philately Liechtenstein, the philatelic department, calls this panorama pane “another novelty” in its range of personalized stamps.
Philately Liechtenstein also said that the new pane “involves adjusting an individual picture to fit the whole sheet, thus resulting in a combined print of ten different stamps with an original mosaic effect.”
Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
Keep up with us on Instagram
In its announcement of the panorama pane, Philately Liechtenstein pictured two examples, one of a photograph of a large group of people and the other showing an assortment of pastries.
Other products in Liechtenstein’s personalized postage service, called dieMarke.li, include a standard pane of 20 stamps; a souvenir sheet with three stamps (called “a stamp block”); a motif sheet with eight hexagonal stamps; and picture postal cards.
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Headlines
-
US StampsApr 28, 2023, 1 PM
Rocky Mountain Stamp Show in Colorado May 26-28
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 11 PM
British stamps celebrate May 6 coronation of King Charles III and his public service
-
US StampsApr 27, 2023, 5 PM
Missing light green of the 1969 United States Christmas stamp can fool collectors
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 12 PM
What’s new for 2024 Scott Standard Volume 2?