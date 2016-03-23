New U.S. Nonprofit issue April 28

Mar 23, 2016, 6 AM

A new nondenominated coil stamp for use by nonprofit organizations will be issued April 28.

By Michael Baadke

The United States Postal Service will issue a new self-adhesive USA nondenominated (5¢) nonprofit organization coil stamp on April 28 in Dulles, Va., with no first-day ceremony.

The stamp design features the letters “USA” in blue along with a single large red star. The letters are arranged in a stack to fill the square stamp area, with “US” at top and the “A” and the star at bottom.

“This patriotic design with full letterforms and flourishes is a confident, playful, and celebratory treatment of one of our most familiar abbreviations,” according to the Postal Service.

The phrase “Nonprofit Org” is printed in smaller gray capital letters across the bottom of the stamp. USPS art director Antonio Alcala designed the stamp with Leslie Badani.

The new stamp will be issued in a coil of 10,000.

The Postal Service notes that the new USA nonprofit organization stamp will be available through the online retail outlet at usps.com/shop, or by calling Stamp Fulfillment Services at 1-800-STAMP-24 (1-800-782-6724).

Technical details and first-day cancel ordering information for the USA nonprofit-rate coil stamp are given below.

Nondenominated (5¢) USA nonprofit-rate self-adhesive coil of 10,000

FIRST DAY— April 28, 2016; city— Dulles, Va., and nationwide.

DESIGN: designer, typographer and art director— Antonio Alcala, Alexandria, Va.; modeler— Joseph Sheeran.

PRINTING: process— offset, microprint “USPS”; printer and processor— Ashton Potter USA Ltd., Williamsville, N.Y.; press— Mueller Martini A76; inks— Pantone Matching System 286C blue, PMS 199C red, PMS 429C gray; paper— nonphosphored, type III; gum— self-adhesive; issue quantity— 2 billion stamps; format— coil of 10,000, from 594-subject cylinders; size— 0.73 inches by 0.84 inches (image); 0.87 inches by 0.98 inches (overall); plate numbers— “P” followed by three single digits, every 27th stamp; USPS item No.— 777540 (coil of 10,000).

First-day cancel ordering information

Collectors requesting first-day cancels are encouraged to purchase their own stamps and affix them to envelopes. Postage on the envelope must total at least the current first-class rate. The first-day cover envelopes should be addressed for return (a removable label may be used), and mailed in a larger envelope addressed to USA Nonprofit Stamp, Special Events, 22403 Randolph Drive, Dulles, VA 20103-9998. Requests for first-day cancels must be postmarked by June 28.

The Postal Service’s uncacheted first-day cover for the Art Deco Bird stamp is item No. 777516 at 96¢. USPS order numbers for stamps and FDCs also appear in Linn’s 2016 U.S. Stamp Program.