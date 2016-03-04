Postal Updates
First-class letter rate dropping, FedEx tops list of USPS suppliers: Week's Most Read
By Joe O'Donnell
It’s time to catch up on the week that was in stamp-collecting insights and news.
Linn's Stamp News is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.
Click the links to read the stories.
5. Postmasters working for the U.S. Postal Service in small towns earn top salaries: Not all the best U.S. Postal Serivce jobs are in Washington or other urban areas, reports author Ralph Smith.
4. Obscene mail warning and the Flag Over Supreme Court counterfeit: Ray Cartier, who sent the cancellation to Linn’s, wonders if the youth of the 1950s took the warning seriously.
3. Understanding pressure-sensitive package labels on presorted mail, part 1: Starting Aug. 1, 1974, a series of pressure-sensitive package labels (PSPL) was introduced that made this sorting more effective.
2. FedEx is top supplier to United States Postal Service in 2015: The Memphis-based carrier has held the top position as the leading postal supplier since 2002.
1. Cost of first-class letter to drop to 47¢ effective April 10: The rare decrease announced Feb. 25, which results from the expiration of a temporary rate increase ordered in late 2013, had been widely anticipated.
Connect with Linn's Stamp News:
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
Keep up with us on Instagram
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Headlines
-
US StampsApr 28, 2023, 1 PM
Rocky Mountain Stamp Show in Colorado May 26-28
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 11 PM
British stamps celebrate May 6 coronation of King Charles III and his public service
-
US StampsApr 27, 2023, 5 PM
Missing light green of the 1969 United States Christmas stamp can fool collectors
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 12 PM
What’s new for 2024 Scott Standard Volume 2?