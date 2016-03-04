First-class letter rate dropping, FedEx tops list of USPS suppliers: Week's Most Read

Mar 4, 2016, 5 AM

The week's top story on Linns.com concerned the drop in cost to mail a domestic first-class letter, from 49¢ to 47¢, that will go into effect in April.

By Joe O'Donnell

It’s time to catch up on the week that was in stamp-collecting insights and news.

Linn's Stamp News is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.

Click the links to read the stories.

5. Postmasters working for the U.S. Postal Service in small towns earn top salaries: Not all the best U.S. Postal Serivce jobs are in Washington or other urban areas, reports author Ralph Smith.

4. Obscene mail warning and the Flag Over Supreme Court counterfeit: Ray Cartier, who sent the cancellation to Linn’s, wonders if the youth of the 1950s took the warning seriously.

3. Understanding pressure-sensitive package labels on presorted mail, part 1: Starting Aug. 1, 1974, a series of pressure-sensitive package labels (PSPL) was introduced that made this sorting more effective.

2. FedEx is top supplier to United States Postal Service in 2015: The Memphis-based carrier has held the top position as the leading postal supplier since 2002.

1. Cost of first-class letter to drop to 47¢ effective April 10: The rare decrease announced Feb. 25, which results from the expiration of a temporary rate increase ordered in late 2013, had been widely anticipated.

