Possible trouble ahead for political mail, USPS service to Cuba resumes: Week’s Most Read

Mar 25, 2016, 5 AM

This week's top story on Linns.com concerned a recent report from the United States Postal Service's Office of Inspector General that indicates that large senders of political mail are not satisfied with the Postal Service's slow delivery rates.

It’s time to catch up on the week that was in stamp-collecting insights and news.

Linn’s Stamp News is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.

Click the links to read the stories.

5. American Philatelic Society World Series of Philately exhibiting changes considered: Among the changes proposed would be a focus on exhibit classes rather than divisions by type or purpose, and an increase in the number of medal levels available for awarding, from five to eight.

4. Two computer programs that can measure stamp perforations: Most collectors are familiar with perforation gauges to measure the distance between stamp perforations. William F. Sharpe recently used the computer programs Perfomaster 3000 and ePerforationGauge to measure stamp perfs. He shared his experiences with readers.

3. U.S. Postal Service resumes direct mail service to Cuba after 53 years: The Postal Service announced March 17 that it has resumed mail service to the island nation after President John F. Kennedy suspended it in 1963 at the height of the Cold War.

2. U.S. 1936 Great Seal airmail special delivery stamp: Tip of the Week: The stamp has one of the most striking and colorful designs of the era, and two types are more uncommon and have Scott catalog values of $80 or more.

1. USPS Inspector General report sees trouble ahead for 2016 political mailings: Every four years, the United States Postal Service counts on a surge of political mailings to fill its mailbags. Postal officials this year are hoping for as much as $1 billion in added revenue, but the Postal Service’s Office of Inspector General isn’t so sure.

