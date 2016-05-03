Klingons captured on Canada’s May 5 Star Trek set

May 3, 2016, 5 AM

Canada Post will include a permanent-rate stamp showing actor John Colicos as Klingon Commander Kor when its Star Trek 50th anniversary set is issued May 5.

A Klingon battle cruiser is featured on a permanent-rate coil stamp as part of Canada Post's upcoming Star Trek set.

By Michael Baadke

Two stamps newly revealed in Canada Post’s upcoming Star Trek 50th anniversary set both represent the fierce Klingon Empire, longtime foes of the Federation forces that include Captain James T. Kirk and the crew of the starship Enterprise.

The full Star Trek stamp set will be issued May 5, according to Canada Post.

A permanent-rate commemorative stamp in the set will picture Toronto-born actor John Colicos (1928-2000) in his role as Klingon Commander Kor, the first Klingon character ever shown on Star Trek, from the 1967 television episode Errand of Mercy.

A smaller permanent-rate coil stamp depicts a Klingon D7-class battle cruiser. The same ship can be seen at left in the background of the Kor stamp.

As reported in Linn’s, other stamps previously revealed in the series will honor actors William Shatner as Capt. James T. Kirk, Leonard Nimoy as Commander Spock, James Doohan as Chief Engineer Montgomery Scott, and DeForest Kelly as Dr. Leonard McCoy. One other stamp, in coil format, shows the starship Enterprise.

Colicos was a respected stage actor who appeared in New York City and London, and who portrayed King Lear in London and at the Stratford Festival in Ontario, Canada. Along with his appearance on the original Star Trek series, his many television credits include Mannix, Mission Impossible, Battlestar Galactica and Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, where he reprised his role as Kor at an advanced age.

His film roles included Thomas Cromwell in Anne of a Thousand Days (1969) and cafe owner Nick Papadakis in The Postman Always Rings Twice (1981).

The two stamps were unveiled April 28 during a panel presentation on Conversational Klingon taking place at the Calgary Comic and Entertainment Expo.