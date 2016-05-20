David Kols inducted into American Stamp Dealer and Collector Hall of Fame

May 20, 2016, 12 PM

David Kols of Regency-Superior Auctions of St. Louis was recently inducted into the American Stamp Dealer and Collector Hall of Fame.

By Denise McCarty

David Kols, president of Regency-Superior Auctions of St. Louis, has been inducted into the American Stamp Dealer and Collector Hall of Fame, according to a report in the May issue of the American Stamp Dealers Association’s magazine The American Stamp Dealer and Collector.

A stamp collector since childhood, Kols opened a stamp store, Regency Stamps Ltd., in the St. Louis area in 1992.

Kols and his wife Penney then began organizing a major stamp show to be held in St. Louis. The first St. Louis Stamp Expo took place in 1993, and in 1997 it became an American Philatelic Society accredited national exhibition.

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

The announcement by Randy Neil about Kols’ induction into the hall of fame said: “A computer-savvy businessman whose previous career allowed him to get hold of a lifetime dream of being a philatelic professional and make it almost an instant success, David was bound and determined in the early 1990s to put some new life into the stamp collecting community of a city that once was deeply involved in mainstream philately and needed to be again.”

In 2002, Kols purchased Superior Stamp and Coin of Los Angeles and renamed it Regency-Superior. One of the nation’s leading auctioneers, Regency-Superior specializes in the sale of classic postage stamps and postal history, coins and currency, sports, space, and Hollywood memorabilia.

Related Articles:

Regency-Superior philatelic auction in St. Louis May 14-15 features U.S. classic inverts

Essay realizes $18,000 at Regency-Superior Chicagopex auction

4¢ Washington bluish paper goes for $60,000 in Regency-Superior sale at APS Stampshow