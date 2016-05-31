Videos

Linn's Stamp News | Finest Graded Jenny Invert Sells

May 31, 2016, 11 AM

Watch as Scott Trepel, president of Robert A. Siegel Auction Galleries, gavels down the finest graded Jenny Invert airmail error stamp for $1,175,000 May 31 at World Stamp Show-NY 2016 in New York City.

