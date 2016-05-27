New Inverted Jenny website released, Farley Post Office profiled: Week’s Most Read

May 27, 2016, 2 AM

The 1918 Inverted Jenny is the focus of a new website recently unveiled by Robert A. Siegel Auction Galleries.

It’s time to catch up on the week that was in stamp-collecting insights and news.

Linn’s Stamp News is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.

Click the links to read the stories.

5. Members of Congress urge USPS to issue stamp for Japanese Americans who served during World War II: The members’ petition pointed out that while thousands of Japanese Americans were forcibly removed from their homes on the Pacific Coast, more than 30,000 volunteered to serve in the military.

4. Stamp to celebrate 200 years of Indiana statehood; design photograph features cornfields at sunset: The new stamp celebrates Indiana’s agricultural heritage with a sunset photo of expansive cornfields.

3. Siegel unwraps Inverted Jenny website filled with research and data: It’s a significant resource for the philatelic researcher, potential Inverted Jenny owner, or inquisitive collector.

2. People, places and events of New York featured on WSS-NY 2016 stamps: New Stamps of the World: Scenes of New York City are pictured on postage stamps and other philatelic souvenirs honoring World Stamp Show-NY 2016.

1. Monday Morning Brief | James A. Farley Post Office in New York City: Watch as Scott catalog senior editor Marty Frankevicz discusses the history and architecture of the James A. Farley Post Office, a short walk from the Javits Center in New York City.

