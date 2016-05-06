US Stamps
Jeopardy! to feature 2016 U.S. stamps
By Michael Baadke
The May 10 episode of the long-running television game show Jeopardy! will include a category for this year's United States stamps.
The episode is part of the show's 2016 Teachers' Tournament, which began May 2 and will continue for two weeks, according to the Jeopardy! website.
Stamps have been featured on the popular show from time to time, including in an episode that aired Feb. 8 as part of the show's College Championship.
