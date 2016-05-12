1923 Martha Washington coil joint-line pair: Tip of the Week

May 12, 2016, 4 AM

Joint-line pairs of the United States 4¢ yellow-brown Martha Washington coil stamp (Scott 601) are surprisingly difficult to find in the grade of very fine and in mint never-hinged condition.

By Henry Gitner and Rick Miller

In 1923, the United States issued a 4¢ yellow-brown Martha Washington coil stamp (Scott 601) honoring the nation’s first first lady. Printed by rotary press, the stamps were perforated gauge 10 vertically.

The 2016 Scott Specialized Catalogue of United States Stamps and Covers values a joint-line pair of the stamps in unused hinged condition at $27.50 and in mint never-hinged condition at $55.

Although plentiful in the grade of fine-very fine and in unused hinged condition, this joint-line pair is surprisingly difficult to find in the grade of very fine and in mint never-hinged condition with fresh gum and without defects. It is much harder to find than such joint-line pairs of the other stamps in the issue. If you find one, we think it is well worth the Scott catalog value.

