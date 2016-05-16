Monday Morning Brief | Foreign post offices at WSS-NY 2016

May 16, 2016, 4 AM

Watch as Linn’s Stamp News senior editor Denise McCarty discusses the foreign post offices that will be represented at World Stamp Show-NY 2016 and some of the stamps they will be issuing for this international exhibition.

Welcome to the Monday Morning Brief for May 16, 2016.

After years of preparation, World Stamp Show-NY 2016 is almost here. The international stamp show will open its doors at 9:15. Saturday morning, May 28, at the Javits Center in New York City.

With more than 70,000 pages of exhibits to view, 200 dealers to visit, and another 200 lectures, seminars and other activities to participate in, there will be a lot to keep stamp collectors busy through the last day of the show on June 4.

Also, more than 70 postal administrations, from Aland to Zambia will be represented at the show. Several of these postal administrations are issuing special stamps, souvenir sheets or postage labels honoring the exhibition.

Some of these new issues feature people, places and events associated with New York, while others reveal aspects of the issuing nation.

The Pacific island nation of Kiribati combined local scenes with some of the theme days of the show for its set of four stamps which will issued May 28.

For example, for Armed Forces Day, the theme for May 30, a stamp shows the war memorial for more than 1,000 Americans who gave their lives during the Battle of Tarawa, fought in November 1943, on the island of Betio.

For America the Beautiful Day, June 2, a stamp shows the beauty of Kiribati, and local children participating in Independence Day celebrations represent Children of the World Day, June 3.

Another island nation, Guernsey in the Channel Islands, pictures a famous export, the Guernsey cow on its souvenir sheet with the show’s logo.

This dairy cow known for its golden-colored milk originated in the island it is named after many centuries ago, and was first exported to England in the 1700s and to the United States in the 1800s. Guernsey Post is issuing its Guernsey cow/World Stamp Show 2016 souvenir sheet on May 25.

The United Nations Postal Administration is featuring its own stamps on a pane of 10 being issued at the show on May 30. The pane honors the 65th anniversary of the United Nations Postal Administration’s first post office at U.N. headquarters in New York City, and shows stamp-on-stamp designs of U.N. stamps issued from 1951 through 1991.

One way to collect these and other foreign stamps being issued for the show is by using the free philatelic passport produced by Linn’s Stamp News and Scott catalogs in conjunction with the World Stamp Show-NY 2016 committee.

In addition to postage stamps, many of the foreign postal administrations are offering special cancellations as well.

If you will be attending the show, this passport will be available at various locations there, including at the Linn’s/Scott booth 951.

For Linn’s Stamp News and Scott catalogs, I’m Denise McCarty. To keep up on the latest stamp news, follow Linn’s Stamp News on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.