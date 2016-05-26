US Stamps

When and where this year's National Park stamps will be dedicated

May 26, 2016, 6 AM
This particular dedication site for the Florida Everglades will be in Homestead, FL on June 2 at 11 a.m.

Following are the dates and locations of local stamp dedication ceremonies. Details for events at Acadia and Arches National Parks will be provided at a later date.

Assateague Island National Seashore 

  • June 2, 11 a.m.
  • Assateague Island National Seashore 
  • 11800 Marsh View Ln. Berlin, MD 21811
 
Bandelier National Monument
  • June 2, 11 a.m.
  • Bandelier National Monument 
  • 15 Entrance Rd. Los Alamos, NM 87544
 
Carlsbad Caverns National Park
  • June 2, 4 p.m. 
  • Carlsbad Caverns National Park 
  • 727 Caverns Hwy. Carlsbad, NM 88220 
 
Everglades National Park 
  • June 2, 11 a.m. 
  • Ernest Coe Visitor Center
  • 40001 State Rd. 9336 Homestead, FL 33034    
 
Glacier Bay National Park and Preserve 
  • June 2, 11 a.m. 
  • 1250 Gustavus Rd. Gustavus, AK 99226-9998
 
Grand Canyon National Park 
  • June 2, 11 a.m. 
  • 100 Mather Business Center Grand Canyon, AZ 86023
 
Gulf Islands National Seashore 
  • June 2, 10 a.m.
  • Gulf Islands National Seashore Visitor’s Center
  • 1801 Gulf Breeze Parkway, Gulf Breeze, FL 32563
 
Haleakala National Park 
  • June 2, 11 a.m. 
  • Makawao Post Office 
  • 1075 Makawao Ave. Makawao, HI 96768
 
Kenilworth Park and Aquatic 
  • June 2, 11 a.m. 
  • Kenilworth Park and Aquatic Gardens 
  • 1550 Anacostia Ave NE
  • Washington, DC 20019
 
Marsh-Billings-Rockefeller National Historic Park (NHP)
  • June 4, 10:30 a.m. 
  • The Forest Center at Marsh-Billings-Rockefeller NHP
  • 54 Elm Street Woodstock, VT 05091 
  • Note: Parking for the event is across the street at the Billings Farm & Museum. There is a short walk from the parking area to the Forest Center.  Alternative access is available for those with limited mobility. Please call ahead to make arrangements 802.457.3368 x222.
 
Mount Rainier National Park 
  • June 2, 11 a.m. 
  • Henry M. Jackson Visitor Center 
  • Mount Rainer National Park Paradise, WA
 
San Francisco Maritime Historical National Park 
  • June 2, 11 a.m. 
  • San Francisco Maritime Historical National Park 
  • 2905 Hyde Street San Francisco, CA 94109
 
Theodore Roosevelt National Park 
  • June 2, 11 a.m. 
  • Medora Community Center 
  • 465 Pacific Ave Medora, ND 58645
 
Yellowstone National Park 
  • June 2, 9 a.m.
  • 2 Mammoth Hotel Dr. Yellowstone National Park, WY 82190

