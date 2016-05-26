US Stamps
When and where this year's National Park stamps will be dedicated
Following are the dates and locations of local stamp dedication ceremonies. Details for events at Acadia and Arches National Parks will be provided at a later date.
Assateague Island National Seashore
- June 2, 11 a.m.
- Assateague Island National Seashore
- 11800 Marsh View Ln. Berlin, MD 21811
- June 2, 11 a.m.
- Bandelier National Monument
- 15 Entrance Rd. Los Alamos, NM 87544
- June 2, 4 p.m.
- Carlsbad Caverns National Park
- 727 Caverns Hwy. Carlsbad, NM 88220
- June 2, 11 a.m.
- Ernest Coe Visitor Center
- 40001 State Rd. 9336 Homestead, FL 33034
- June 2, 11 a.m.
- 1250 Gustavus Rd. Gustavus, AK 99226-9998
- June 2, 11 a.m.
- 100 Mather Business Center Grand Canyon, AZ 86023
- June 2, 10 a.m.
- Gulf Islands National Seashore Visitor’s Center
- 1801 Gulf Breeze Parkway, Gulf Breeze, FL 32563
- June 2, 11 a.m.
- Makawao Post Office
- 1075 Makawao Ave. Makawao, HI 96768
- June 2, 11 a.m.
- Kenilworth Park and Aquatic Gardens
- 1550 Anacostia Ave NE
- Washington, DC 20019
- June 4, 10:30 a.m.
- The Forest Center at Marsh-Billings-Rockefeller NHP
- 54 Elm Street Woodstock, VT 05091
- Note: Parking for the event is across the street at the Billings Farm & Museum. There is a short walk from the parking area to the Forest Center. Alternative access is available for those with limited mobility. Please call ahead to make arrangements 802.457.3368 x222.
- June 2, 11 a.m.
- Henry M. Jackson Visitor Center
- Mount Rainer National Park Paradise, WA
- June 2, 11 a.m.
- San Francisco Maritime Historical National Park
- 2905 Hyde Street San Francisco, CA 94109
- June 2, 11 a.m.
- Medora Community Center
- 465 Pacific Ave Medora, ND 58645
- June 2, 9 a.m.
- 2 Mammoth Hotel Dr. Yellowstone National Park, WY 82190
