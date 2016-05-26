When and where this year's National Park stamps will be dedicated

May 26, 2016, 6 AM

This particular dedication site for the Florida Everglades will be in Homestead, FL on June 2 at 11 a.m.

Following are the dates and locations of local stamp dedication ceremonies. Details for events at Acadia and Arches National Parks will be provided at a later date.

Assateague Island National Seashore

June 2, 11 a.m.

Assateague Island National Seashore

11800 Marsh View Ln. Berlin, MD 21811

Bandelier National Monument

June 2, 11 a.m.

Bandelier National Monument

15 Entrance Rd. Los Alamos, NM 87544

Carlsbad Caverns National Park

June 2, 4 p.m.

Carlsbad Caverns National Park

727 Caverns Hwy. Carlsbad, NM 88220

Everglades National Park

June 2, 11 a.m.

Ernest Coe Visitor Center

40001 State Rd. 9336 Homestead, FL 33034

Glacier Bay National Park and Preserve

June 2, 11 a.m.

1250 Gustavus Rd. Gustavus, AK 99226-9998

Grand Canyon National Park

June 2, 11 a.m.

100 Mather Business Center Grand Canyon, AZ 86023

Gulf Islands National Seashore

June 2, 10 a.m.

Gulf Islands National Seashore Visitor’s Center

1801 Gulf Breeze Parkway, Gulf Breeze, FL 32563

Haleakala National Park

June 2, 11 a.m.

Makawao Post Office

1075 Makawao Ave. Makawao, HI 96768

Kenilworth Park and Aquatic

June 2, 11 a.m.

Kenilworth Park and Aquatic Gardens

1550 Anacostia Ave NE

Washington, DC 20019

Marsh-Billings-Rockefeller National Historic Park (NHP)

June 4, 10:30 a.m.

The Forest Center at Marsh-Billings-Rockefeller NHP

54 Elm Street Woodstock, VT 05091

Note: Parking for the event is across the street at the Billings Farm & Museum. There is a short walk from the parking area to the Forest Center. Alternative access is available for those with limited mobility. Please call ahead to make arrangements 802.457.3368 x222.

Mount Rainier National Park

June 2, 11 a.m.

Henry M. Jackson Visitor Center

Mount Rainer National Park Paradise, WA

San Francisco Maritime Historical National Park

June 2, 11 a.m.

San Francisco Maritime Historical National Park

2905 Hyde Street San Francisco, CA 94109

Theodore Roosevelt National Park

June 2, 11 a.m.

Medora Community Center

465 Pacific Ave Medora, ND 58645

Yellowstone National Park

June 2, 9 a.m.

2 Mammoth Hotel Dr. Yellowstone National Park, WY 82190

