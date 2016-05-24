US Stamps
Pets stamps issue date set
By Michael Baadke
The United States Postal Service will issue its set of 20 Pets forever stamps on Aug. 2, with a first-day ceremony in Las Vegas, Nev.
The 1 p.m. event will take place in South Seas Ballroom F at Mandalay Bay Resort, 3950 S. Las Vegas Blvd., in association with SuperZoo, a national trade show for pet retailers.
Postal Service representatives have told Linn’s that the ceremony will be open to the public.
The 20 stamps are being issued together in a double-sided pane of 20, described as a booklet by the Postal Service. Each stamp shows a photograph of one pet: puppy, betta fish, iguana, hamster, goldfish, kitten, rabbit, tortoise, guinea pig, parrot, corn snake, mouse, hermit crab, chinchilla, gerbil, gecko, cat, horse, parakeet and dog.
