Pets stamps issue date set

May 24, 2016, 5 AM

Twenty United States forever stamps showing pets will be issued Aug. 2 in Las Vegas, Nev.

By Michael Baadke

The United States Postal Service will issue its set of 20 Pets forever stamps on Aug. 2, with a first-day ceremony in Las Vegas, Nev.

The 1 p.m. event will take place in South Seas Ballroom F at Mandalay Bay Resort, 3950 S. Las Vegas Blvd., in association with SuperZoo, a national trade show for pet retailers.

Postal Service representatives have told Linn’s that the ceremony will be open to the public.

The 20 stamps are being issued together in a double-sided pane of 20, described as a booklet by the Postal Service. Each stamp shows a photograph of one pet: puppy, betta fish, iguana, hamster, goldfish, kitten, rabbit, tortoise, guinea pig, parrot, corn snake, mouse, hermit crab, chinchilla, gerbil, gecko, cat, horse, parakeet and dog.

