Philatelic Foundation brings high-tech gear to World Stamp Show

May 28, 2016, 5 PM

Larry Lyons, executive director of the Philatelic Foundation, uses the VSC6000 to examine the 1918 Jenny Invert airmail error stamp that was recovered in early April from the famous McCoy block of four Jenny Inverts that was stolen in 1955.

By Chad Snee

A digital imaging system known as a visual spectral comparator is on display at the Philatelic Foundation’s booth (No. 767) at World Stamp Show-NY 2016.

Foundation board member Bob Rose told Linn’s that demonstrations of the VSC6000 will take place at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. each day of the show, through Friday, June 3.

According to the Foundation, it is “the only expertizing body in the United States to own and operate this equipment. The VSC6000 uses high definition magnification, differing wave lengths of light, and the application of direct light in a variety of modes.”

Shown nearby is a recent photo of Foundation executive director Larry Lyons using the VSC6000 to examine the 1918 Jenny Invert airmail error stamp that was recovered in early April from the famous McCoy block of four Jenny Inverts that was stolen in 1955.

Display and demonstration of the VSC6000 is in keeping with the Foundation’s educational mission.

The Foundation uses the VSC6000 in the expertizing process, to detect different kinds of faults and repairs in stamps and covers.

