Stamp for legendary vocalist Sarah Vaughan receives Scott number

May 3, 2016, 12 PM

Vocalist Sarah Vaughn's forever stamp now has a Scott catalog number. The stamp was issued on March 29, 2016.

The following Scott number has been assigned to this recently issued United States stamp.

Scott Number Description

5059 (49c) Sarah Vaughan

The number appears in the Scott New Listings Update section of the May 16, 2016 Linn’s Stamp News. For further information contact Martin J. Frankevicz.

