US Stamps
Stamp for legendary vocalist Sarah Vaughan receives Scott number
The following Scott number has been assigned to this recently issued United States stamp.
Scott Number Description
5059 (49c) Sarah Vaughan
The number appears in the Scott New Listings Update section of the May 16, 2016 Linn’s Stamp News. For further information contact Martin J. Frankevicz.
Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:
Sign up for our newsletter
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
More recent Scott updates:
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Headlines
-
US StampsApr 28, 2023, 1 PM
Rocky Mountain Stamp Show in Colorado May 26-28
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 11 PM
British stamps celebrate May 6 coronation of King Charles III and his public service
-
US StampsApr 27, 2023, 5 PM
Missing light green of the 1969 United States Christmas stamp can fool collectors
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 12 PM
What’s new for 2024 Scott Standard Volume 2?