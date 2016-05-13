Congress focuses on USPS financial woes, former owner of 1¢ Magenta dies: Week’s Most Read

May 13, 2016, 6 AM

The week's top post on Linns.com concerned Congress' plan to address the long-standing financial plight of the United States Postal Service.

It's time to catch up on the week that was in stamp-collecting insights and news.

Linn’s Stamp News is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.

Click the links to read the stories.

5. Irwin R. Weinberg, once owner of 1¢ Magenta, dies at 88: Throughout the 1970s, Irwin R. Weinberg gracefully negotiated life in the public spotlight as an owner of the world’s most valuable stamp, the famed 1856 British Guiana 1¢ Magenta.

4. U.S. Postal Service reports second quarter ‘controllable’ income of $576 million: In a statement, Postmaster General Megan J. Brennan said: “While we have been successful in achieving controllable income in the quarter, we are still reporting net losses and contending with long-term financial challenges.”

3. U.S. 1875 1¢ Franklin carrier reprint: Stamp Market Tips: Collectors of classic U.S. postage stamps should not overlook carrier’s stamps. In particular, the 1¢ Benjamin Franklin general issue carrier stamp (Scott LO1) is an attractive issue with a classic design.

2. Canada Post offers Star Trek prestige booklet, more in May 5 set: The set offers commemorative stamps honoring five characters from the original 1966 television series, plus two stamps showing the starship Enterprise and a Klingon D7-class battle cruiser.

1. Congress set to address financial plight of U.S. Postal Service: Postmaster Brennan, not one to make rash promises, acknowledged May 10 that she was “cautiously optimistic” that lawmakers might finally address her agency’s financial woes.

