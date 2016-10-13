Food bank efforts in Los Angeles celebrated on new postmark

Nov 13, 2016, 9 AM

A Los Angeles postmark dated Nov. 18 commemorates the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank and its efforts to fight hunger in Los Angeles County.

By Michael Baadke

For the past 43 years, the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank has been gathering and distributing food to fight hunger in Los Angeles County.

The nonprofit group aims to help hungry children, hardworking families, struggling seniors and more, and it has a goal of serving its one billionth meal.

The annual luncheon taking place this year on Nov. 18 salutes the food bank’s partners in pursuing its goals.

“Last year, proceeds from the luncheon provided food for more than 1.1 million meals to our hungry neighbors,” according to a report on LAFoodBank.com.

This year’s event is being commemorated with a pictorial postmark that includes the food bank insignia and the words “Fighting Hunger. Giving Hope.”

To obtain this postmark, address your requests to:

SEASON FOR SHARING Station, Postmaster, 7001 S. Central Ave., Room 307, Los Angeles, CA 90052-4200, Nov. 18.

The following cancels are also available:

KAUNEONGA LAKE Station, Postmaster, 3584 State Route 55, Kauneonga Lake, NY 12749-9998, Nov. 10. (Bald eagle perched on branch in circular frame, wavy lines.)

JACKSON HEIGHTS Station, Postmaster, 7802 37th Ave., Flushing, NY 11372-9998, Nov. 10. (“Happy Diwali,” lighted diya, stars and sparkles.)

EXPO GRAPEVINE, TX, Station, 1251 William D Tate Ave., Grapevine, TX 76051-9998, Nov. 11-12. (“Star Trek,” starship viewed from above.)

WATERFOWL FESTIVAL Station, Postmaster, 116 E. Dover St., Easton, MD 21601-9998, Nov. 11-12. (Turtle, “Maryland Terrapin.”)

HAINES Station, Postmaster, Box 9998, Haines, AK 99827-9998, Nov. 14-20. (Bald eagle perched, “American Bald Eagle Foundation.”)

BLACK RIVER STAMP CLUB Station, Customer Relations Coordinator, 2200 Orange Ave., No. 234, Cleveland, OH 44101-9998, Nov. 19. (Space scene with planet, rings, objects in orbit, “The Continuing Adventure,” within stamp frame.)

The following cancels were granted 60-day extensions:

RIVERSIDE, IA STAR TREK Station, Postmaster, 81 Green St., Riverside, IA 52327-9998, Sept. 10. (“Star Trek,” starship viewed from above.)

PILLAR COLLEGE Station, Postmaster, 2 Federal Square, Newark, NJ 07102-9998, Oct. 13. (“Newark” on sign, “Sesquitercentennial, 1666-2016, City of Newark’s 350th Anniversary.”)

The following cancels were granted 30-day extensions:

CARMEL BY THE SEA Station, Postmaster, 56B Fifth St. Lot 1, Carmel by the Sea, CA 93921-9905, Oct. 29. (Sailboat, moon and moonlight, “100 Years, 1916-2016.”)

SLAPSHOT CUP HOCKEY TOURNAMENT Station, Postmaster, Box 9998, Johnstown, PA 15901-9998, Oct. 29. (Hockey player.)

GILBERT DAYS Station, Postmaster, 137 E. Elliot Road, Gilbert, AZ 85234-9998, Nov. 4. (“32nd Annual Run,” cowboy on horseback, “Back at the Ranch Pony Express Pass It On.”)

TRI-STATE STAMP CLUB Station, Postmaster, Box 9998, Dubuque, IA 52001-9998, Nov. 5. (Astronaut’s helmet with text printed on face shield.)

DIWALI MELA Station, Postmaster, 401 Tom Landry Highway, Dallas, TX 75260-9998, Nov. 5. (Children and adults, fireworks, “Happy Diwali.”)

Share information by writing to Postmark Pursuit, Box 4129, Sidney, OH 45365.

Instructions for requesting postmarks

