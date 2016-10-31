US Stamps
$2 Jenny Invert pane only at post offices, real rocks on new stamps: Week’s Most Read
It’s time to catch up on the week that was in stamp-collecting insights and news.
Linn’s Stamp News is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.
Click the links to read the stories.
5. Stamps of Antarctica: As far Down Under as you can possibly go: Despite the fact that there are no towns or cities, nations that have Antarctic territories have issued stamps.
4. Real rocks adorn new stamps honoring world’s longest traffic tunnel: The rock was ground into dust and then applied to the stamps using a special printing method and finish, or varnish.
3. Explore options to store your collection safely, to the best advantage: Because of stamps’ delicate nature, storage supplies are an important and complex consideration for collectors.
2. Monday Morning Brief | Dorothy’s Ruby Slippers: Denise McCarty discusses Dorothy’s ruby slippers from The Wizard of Oz and how her quest to find a stamp showing one of them recently ended.
1. $2 Jenny Invert only at post offices now: Stocks of the $2 Jenny Invert pane of six stamps are depleted at Stamp Fulfillment Services, according to the U.S. Postal Service.
