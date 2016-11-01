World Stamps
New Luxembourg semipostal shows Ford Model T
A 1924 green Model T assembled by Ford France in Bordeaux is pictured on a Luxembourg semipostal in its Cars of Yesteryear series.
In announcing the semipostal stamp, Luxembourg’s philatelic bureau said that contrary to the myth that all Model Ts were painted black, they were produced in other colors as well.
The €0.70+€0.05 semipostal is part of a set of four to be issued Dec. 6.
For more information, visit the website here!
Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:
Sign up for our newsletter
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Headlines
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 11 PM
British stamps celebrate May 6 coronation of King Charles III and his public service
-
US StampsApr 27, 2023, 5 PM
Missing light green of the 1969 United States Christmas stamp can fool collectors
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 12 PM
What’s new for 2024 Scott Standard Volume 2?
-
AuctionsApr 26, 2023, 4 PM
CIA Invert, Monaco overprint rarity in May 9-10 Cherrystone auction