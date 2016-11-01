Nov 27, 2016, 2 PM

A semipostal stamp in Luxembourg’s Cars of Yesteryear series pictures a green Ford Motel T. The stamp was issued Dec. 6 in sheets of 10.

A 1924 green Model T assembled by Ford France in Bordeaux is pictured on a Luxembourg semipostal in its Cars of Yesteryear series.

In announcing the semipostal stamp, Luxembourg’s philatelic bureau said that contrary to the myth that all Model Ts were painted black, they were produced in other colors as well.

The €0.70+€0.05 semipostal is part of a set of four to be issued Dec. 6.

For more information, visit the website here!

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter