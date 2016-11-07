US Stamps
First major 2016 error reported, ordinary-looking stamp tops $41K: Week’s Most Read
It’s time to catch up on the week that was in stamp-collecting insights and news.
Linn’s Stamp News is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.
Click the links to read the stories.
5. Monday Morning Brief | American Philatelic Research Library: Linn’s Stamp News associate editor Michael Baadke reports on the grand opening of the American Philatelic Research Library.
4. What to do with ‘stamps’ that might not be stamps: Stamp Collecting Basics: Perhaps while examining your collection you notice an item that resembles a stamp, but doesn’t have quite “the right look.”
3. A new Washington-Franklin error? Not likely.: John Hotchner recently received the following email: “I may have a 2¢ Washington (Scott 406) perf 12, with perf 11 on top, though I know none are known to exist.”
2. This U.S. stamp looks ordinary, so why did it top $41,000 at Kelleher’s sale?: Its precise dimensions and perforations reveal it to be something other than ordinary.
1. New imperforate error discovered on 2016 Quilled Paper Heart stamp: The find by a collector at a small Pennsylvania post office is the first major error reported on a 2016 U.S. stamp issue.
Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:
Sign up for our newsletter
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Headlines
-
US StampsApr 28, 2023, 1 PM
Rocky Mountain Stamp Show in Colorado May 26-28
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 11 PM
British stamps celebrate May 6 coronation of King Charles III and his public service
-
US StampsApr 27, 2023, 5 PM
Missing light green of the 1969 United States Christmas stamp can fool collectors
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 12 PM
What’s new for 2024 Scott Standard Volume 2?