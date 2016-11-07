First major 2016 error reported, ordinary-looking stamp tops $41K: Week’s Most Read

Nov 11, 2016, 4 AM

A complete pane of 20 of the recently discovered imperforate error on the 2016 Quilled Paper Heart forever stamp. Our report about it was the top post of the week on Linns.com.

It’s time to catch up on the week that was in stamp-collecting insights and news.

Linn’s Stamp News is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.

Click the links to read the stories.

5. Monday Morning Brief | American Philatelic Research Library: Linn’s Stamp News associate editor Michael Baadke reports on the grand opening of the American Philatelic Research Library.

4. What to do with ‘stamps’ that might not be stamps: Stamp Collecting Basics: Perhaps while examining your collection you notice an item that resembles a stamp, but doesn’t have quite “the right look.”

3. A new Washington-Franklin error? Not likely.: John Hotchner recently received the following email: “I may have a 2¢ Washington (Scott 406) perf 12, with perf 11 on top, though I know none are known to exist.”

2. This U.S. stamp looks ordinary, so why did it top $41,000 at Kelleher’s sale?: Its precise dimensions and perforations reveal it to be something other than ordinary.

1. New imperforate error discovered on 2016 Quilled Paper Heart stamp: The find by a collector at a small Pennsylvania post office is the first major error reported on a 2016 U.S. stamp issue.

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter