World Stamps
The active market for stamps issued in Pakistan’s Bahawalpur province: Tip of the Week
By Henry Gitner and Rick Miller
The princely state of Bahawalpur was founded in the Punjab region of the Indian subcontinent in 1802. In 1833, the nawab (prince) of Bahawalpur entered an alliance with the British, and the princely state was admitted to the British Raj.
Independence in 1947 brought the partition of British India into Pakistan and India. Bahawalpur joined Pakistan Oct. 5, 1947, but retained a degree of autonomy until Oct. 15, 1955, when it became a province of West Pakistan.
Bahawalpur had its own postal system and issued stamps from 1947 to 1949. The market for stamps of Bahawalpur and those of Pakistan issued up to about 1955 has become quite active for better items in mint never-hinged condition. Most issues are a very good buy if you find them offered at 2017 Scott Standard Postage Stamp Catalogue value.
Look for the Bahawalpur Flags of Allied Nations Official stamp (Scott O16) issued May 1, 1946, to commemorate the Allied victory in World War II. The Scott Standard catalog values the stamp at $5.50 in mint never-hinged condition. It is a great buy at that price.
