U.N. honors 20-year-old nuclear treaty on new stamps

Nov 12, 2016, 2 PM

A pane of €0.80 stamps for use from the Vienna International Center in Vienna, Austria, shows the logo of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty. The labels picture Chinese paintings.

By Denise McCarty

The United Nations issued a pane of 10 stamps Sept. 24 picturing the logo of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty.

The stamps mark the 20th anniversary of the opening for signature of this treaty on Sept. 24, 1996. Since then, 183 countries have signed the treaty, and of these, 164 have ratified it, according to the website CTBTO.org.

The Preparatory Commission for the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization is headquartered in Vienna, Austria, and the new 0.80 stamp is for use from the U.N. post office at the Vienna International Center in Vienna.

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

The stamp is se-tenant with labels that can be personalized. The preprinted labels and selvage area show paintings by Chinese artists.

The pane of stamps and labels is a collaboration of UNPA, the Chinese Artists’ Association, and the Preparatory Commission for the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization.

To order the pane, visit the UNPA online; telephone 800-234-8672; fax 212-963-9854; email unpanyinquiries@un.org; or write to UNPA, Box 5900, Grand Central Station, New York, NY 10163-5900.