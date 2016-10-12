American Philatelic Center hosts Summit on the Future of Philately

Oct 28, 2016, 11 AM

Philatelic leaders from around the United States meet at the American Philatelic Center in Bellefonte, Pa., to discuss the future of the stamp hobby.

By Michael Baadke

The American Philatelic Center in Bellefonte, Pa., hosted the Summit on the Future of Philately Oct. 28 with a public session that took place from 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.

More than 30 participants from all over the United States were present representing the American Philatelic Society, the American Stamp Dealers Association, the National Stamp Dealers Association, the National Postal Museum, the Collectors Club of New York, the U.S. Philatelic Classics Society, the American Topical Association, the American First-Day Cover Society, the U.S. Postal Service, the Boston 2026 World Stamp Show, and other collector and stamp dealer interests.

APS Executive Director Scott English guided the conversation, with a welcome by APS President Mick Zais, and ASDA President Mark Reasoner.

The participants enthusiastically discussed the topics of growing the hobby, the future of stamp shows, and dealers and philatelic partnerships, along with ways the leading organizations involved in the stamp hobby can work together to make it succeed and grow.

