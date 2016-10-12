US Stamps
American Philatelic Center hosts Summit on the Future of Philately
By Michael Baadke
The American Philatelic Center in Bellefonte, Pa., hosted the Summit on the Future of Philately Oct. 28 with a public session that took place from 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.
More than 30 participants from all over the United States were present representing the American Philatelic Society, the American Stamp Dealers Association, the National Stamp Dealers Association, the National Postal Museum, the Collectors Club of New York, the U.S. Philatelic Classics Society, the American Topical Association, the American First-Day Cover Society, the U.S. Postal Service, the Boston 2026 World Stamp Show, and other collector and stamp dealer interests.
APS Executive Director Scott English guided the conversation, with a welcome by APS President Mick Zais, and ASDA President Mark Reasoner.
The participants enthusiastically discussed the topics of growing the hobby, the future of stamp shows, and dealers and philatelic partnerships, along with ways the leading organizations involved in the stamp hobby can work together to make it succeed and grow.
Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:
Sign up for our newsletter
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Headlines
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 11 PM
British stamps celebrate May 6 coronation of King Charles III and his public service
-
US StampsApr 27, 2023, 5 PM
Missing light green of the 1969 United States Christmas stamp can fool collectors
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 12 PM
What’s new for 2024 Scott Standard Volume 2?
-
AuctionsApr 26, 2023, 4 PM
CIA Invert, Monaco overprint rarity in May 9-10 Cherrystone auction