US Stamps
Born Oct. 2: Wallace Stevens
By Michael Baadke
American poet Wallace Stevens was born Oct. 2, 1879, in Reading, Pa. While at Harvard University, Stevens contributed poetry to both the Harvard Advocate art and literary magazine and Harvard Monthly. He wrote briefly for the New York Evening Post before earning a degree at New York Law School, and eventually claiming a career in Connecticut as an insurance company executive.
He remained at The Hartford for decades while composing and publishing imaginative poems filled with vivid imagery and descriptive, often dense details and language. Stevens was in his mid-forties when he published his first book, Harmonium, and would go on to publish several more acclaimed books during his lifetime.
He received the 1951 National Book Award for The Auroras of Autumn, and the publication of The Collected Poems in 1955 brought a second National Book Award and a Pulitzer Prize for poetry.
Stevens died Aug. 2, 1955, and is honored on a forever stamp issued April 21, 2012, in the Twentieth Century Poets set (Scott 4660).
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Headlines
-
US StampsApr 28, 2023, 1 PM
Rocky Mountain Stamp Show in Colorado May 26-28
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 11 PM
British stamps celebrate May 6 coronation of King Charles III and his public service
-
US StampsApr 27, 2023, 5 PM
Missing light green of the 1969 United States Christmas stamp can fool collectors
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 12 PM
What’s new for 2024 Scott Standard Volume 2?