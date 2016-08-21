Ladybugs and beetles dress up new postage labels

Sep 30, 2016, 11 AM

This post & go self-adhesive postage label from Great Britain’s Royal Mail pictures the seven-spot ladybird, also called a ladybug.

By Denise McCarty

Similar insects are pictured on the latest self-adhesive postage labels issued by Great Britain’s Royal Mail and Jersey Post on Sept. 14, the opening day of the autumn Stampex stamp show in London, England.

Both postal administrations call these computer-vended labels “post & go.”

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Royal Mail has named its set of six new labels Ladybirds. The designs depict the seven-spot, the 14-spot, the orange, the heather, the striped, and the water ladybird.

Jersey Post has selected the name of Beetles for its set of six. Four of these labels show ladybirds: the seven-spot, 14-spot, orange, and striped. The other two designs feature the bloody-nosed beetle and banded sexton beetle.

The labels are printed from terminals that allow customers to weigh their letters and packages, pay the postage, and print the appropriate label. The service indicator is printed at the time of purchase.

For additional information on the Royal Mail labels and related products, contact Royal Mail, Tallents House, 21 S. Gyle Crescent, Edinburgh EH12 9PB, Scotland; visit the Royal Mail Shop, or order post & go stamps online. Visit Jersey Post to order its stamps.