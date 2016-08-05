Give us your best caption for this New England Neptune stamp

Oct 28, 2016, 9 AM

The cartoon caption contest stamp for November is the 1985 22¢ stamp showing a New England Neptune seashell from the 1985 Seashells booklet. Imagine yourself listening to the shell. Can you hear the sound of the ocean, or maybe a voice? Tell me what you t

By John M. Hotchner

Trips to the beach were a highlight of my teenage summers. I always enjoyed seashell hunting, especially for the conch shell in which you can hear the sound of the ocean when you hold it up to your ear.

As an adult, I learned that the physics of the shell disprove the ocean sound myth, but it was fun to believe. Friends also told me that if you listened hard enough, you could hear voices as well. It never worked for me, but not for lack of trying.

Let’s suspend our disbelief for a bit, and use the concept for the November cartoon caption contest featuring the 22¢ New England Neptune stamp (Scott 2119) from the 1985 Seashells booklet.

I invite you use your imagination and put the shell up to your ear. Listen real hard; then tell me what you think you hear.

The subject can be related to marine life, philately, politics, sports, or whatever appeals to you.

There will be two prizes given: one for the best philatelic line, and one for the best nonphilatelic line.

The important thing is to use your sense of humor, because entries with a humorous twist have the best chance of winning a prize.

Put your entry (or entries) on a postcard if possible and send it to me, John Hotchner, Cartoon Contest, Box 1125, Falls Church, VA 22041-0125, or email it to jmhstamp@verizon.net. Be sure to include your mailing address.

For each winner, the prize will be the book Linn’s Stamp Identifier, published by Linn’s (a retail value of $12.99), or a 13-week subscription to Linn’s (a new subscription or an extension).

To be considered for the prizes, entries must reach me no later than Nov. 25.

Why not enter now, while you’re thinking about it?