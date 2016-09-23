Postmark honors American Philatelic Research Library’s long-awaited opening

Oct 20, 2016, 1 PM

The dedication of a new home for the American Philatelic Research Library is commemorated with this Oct. 29 postmark from Bellefonte, Pa. The postmark pictures the library’s logo.

By Michael Baadke

After working out of temporary quarters for several years, the American Philatelic Research Library in Bellefonte, Pa., has finally moved into its new home at the American Philatelic Center.

The headquarters of the library and the American Philatelic Society are situated in a property that was once a large 19th-century match factory.

The structures on the campus have been beautifully renovated over the past few years, and the dedication of the library in October serves as the latest milestone before the transformation is complete.

As Linn’s reported on Oct. 13, the library move is being celebrated with a dinner and ribbon-cutting ceremony.

It’s fitting that the event is also commemorated with a pictorial postmark dated Oct. 29, the day of the ribbon cutting and formal grand opening. The postmark shows the open book with perforated pages that serves as the library’s logo.

To obtain the library grand opening postmark, mail your request to:

GRAND OPENING Station, Postmaster, Box 9998, Bellefonte, PA 16823-9998, Oct. 29.

The following cancels are also available:

CREDICENTRO-COOP Station, USPS Caribbean Stamps Office and Pictorial Postmarks, 585 Ave. FD Roosevelt, Suite 103, San Juan, PR 00936-9681, Oct. 28. (Text only postmark with three wavy lines, large “50,” “anniversario Fundado 1967.”)

ZEBULON, N. CAROLINA STAR TREK Station, Postmaster, 139 E. Vance St., Zebulon, NC 27597-9998, Oct. 29. (Federation starship seen from above, “Star Trek” in show-title script.)

USS CALIFORNIA SSN-781 5th ANNIVERSARY Station, Postmaster, Box 719, Norfolk, VA 23501-9998, Oct. 29. (Submarine in silhouette.)

HALLOWEEN CAPITAL OF THE WORLD GRAND DAY PARADE Station, Postmaster, 2168 Seventh Ave., Anoka, MN 55303-9998, Oct. 29. (Jack-o’-lantern, “Grand Day Parade 2016.”)

NATIONAL PARKS Station, Postmaster, 1661 Massachusetts Ave., Lexington, MA 02420-9998, Oct. 29-30. (Round image including bison, geyser, “Walpex 2016.”)

CUY-LORPEX Station, Customer Relation Coordinator, 2200 Orange Ave., No. 234, Cleveland, OH 44101-9998, Oct. 29-30. (Car tire on side with tread showing, wording on tread.)

PUMPKIN DAYS Station, Postmaster, 226 W. Missouri St., Floydada, TX 79235-9998, Oct. 31. (“29th annual,” candy corn, jack-o’-lantern.)

The following postmark has been granted a 90-day extension:

PUBLISHERS PRESS Station, Postmaster, Box 9998, Lebanon Junction, KY 40150-9998, July 1. (Publishers Press insignia, “150 Years” banner, “1866-2016.”)

The following postmark has been granted a 60-day extension:

STAR TREK: MISSION NEW YORK Station, Stamp Fulfillment Services, Cancellation Services, 8300 NE Underground Drive, Pillar 210, Kansas City, MO 64144-9998, Sept. 2. (Star Trek title lettering with 50-year Federation insignia, speeding starship.)

The following postmarks have been granted a 30-day extension:

USS ARIZONA 100th COMMISSIONING ANNIVERSARY Station, Postmaster, 4949 E. Van Buren, Phoenix, AZ 85026-9998, Oct. 17. (Arizona state outline, Arizona flag.)

HAROLD GEORGE BENNETT POST OFFICE DEDICATION Station, Postmaster, 201 B St., Perryville, AR 72126-9998, Oct. 17. (Silver Star medal, “Silver Star Recipient, Ranger Hall of Fame.”)

JOHN W. JONES MUSEUM STEPEX Station, Postmaster, 1580 Sullivan St., Elmira, NY 14901-9998, Oct. 21. (Museum exterior.)

NASCAR DAY Station, Postmaster, 611 W. Academy St., Randleman, NC 27317-9998, Oct. 22. (Stock car blending with checkered flag, speedometer, “29th Annual,” “Pedal to the Metal.”).

Share information by writing to Postmark Pursuit, Box 4129, Sidney, OH 45365.

